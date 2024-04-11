Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON:CBOX opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.13) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Cake Box has a one year low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a one year high of GBX 190 ($2.40). The company has a market cap of £67.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,531.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

