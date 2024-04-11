Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Cake Box Stock Down 2.0 %
LON:CBOX opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.13) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Cake Box has a one year low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a one year high of GBX 190 ($2.40). The company has a market cap of £67.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,531.82 and a beta of 1.26.
Cake Box Company Profile
