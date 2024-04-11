CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Analysts

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. Scotiabank cut CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get CAE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAE

CAE Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CAE stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. CAE has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. CAE had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $804.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

(Get Free Report

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.