Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Holdings Cut by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,257 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 237.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 272.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cabot Price Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $96.60 on Thursday. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.53.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.28 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBT shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

