C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Lifted to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Shares of CHRW opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $106.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,212,750,000 after buying an additional 174,041 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,482,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,227,000 after acquiring an additional 59,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after acquiring an additional 365,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,985,000 after acquiring an additional 280,177 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

