Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Position Lessened by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 13.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,876,000 after buying an additional 96,638 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $187.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $214.70.

Insider Activity

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

