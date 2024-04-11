Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS BCUCY traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.73. 45,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,480. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $64.79.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

