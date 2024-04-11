BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $111.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.75.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DOOO. TheStreet cut shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins increased their price target on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOOO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BRP Price Performance
Shares of DOOO stock opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.12. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53.
BRP Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.1545 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BRP
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.