Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.46. The stock had a trading volume of 89,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,923. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,152,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,001,903,000 after buying an additional 266,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after acquiring an additional 218,939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,495,000 after acquiring an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

