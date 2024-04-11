Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Holdings Lowered by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,038 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $5,575,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $14,210,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 471,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BN. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

