Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Trading Up 3%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $20.08. 355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBU shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BBU

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $5.67. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.