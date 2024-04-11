Brokers Set Expectations for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BDTX

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BDTX opened at $4.98 on Thursday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $257.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $10,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 195,562.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 1,079,507 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,795,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 99.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,505,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 749,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,953,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.