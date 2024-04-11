Brokers Offer Predictions for SPAR Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPAR Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SPAR Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for SPAR Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of SGRP stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. SPAR Group has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGRP Free Report ) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Spar Business Services Inc sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,065,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,442.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Spar Business Services Inc sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,065,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,442.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,257,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,943 shares of company stock valued at $275,466. Corporate insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

