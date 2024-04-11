Brokers Offer Predictions for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Southwest Gas in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Southwest Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

SWX opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 519.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 656,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 140.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 63,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 851,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after acquiring an additional 147,294 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 150,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 116.98%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

