Brokerages Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Target Price at $444.11

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $444.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,852,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS opened at $428.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $461.67 and a 200 day moving average of $456.32. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $380.96 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

