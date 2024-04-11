Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the March 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Britvic Price Performance

OTCMKTS BTVCF remained flat at $10.37 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

