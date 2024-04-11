Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brambles Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Brambles stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.79. 15,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,475. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.2831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

