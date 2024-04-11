Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $13,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $143.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,635. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $89.80 and a one year high of $150.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,568 shares of company stock worth $8,067,487. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

