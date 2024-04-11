Bitcoin Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,379.49 billion and approximately $35.62 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $70,097.24 on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.10 or 0.00874648 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00044375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00131817 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About Bitcoin

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,679,725 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

