BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 789,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BOPCF stock remained flat at $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday. BioPharma Credit has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

