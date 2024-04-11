BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 789,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BioPharma Credit Price Performance
Shares of BOPCF stock remained flat at $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday. BioPharma Credit has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
