BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Short Interest Update

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the March 15th total of 442,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiomX
BiomX Trading Down 9.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 59,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,991. BiomX has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.36.
About BiomX
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
