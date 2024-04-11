BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Short Interest Update

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the March 15th total of 442,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. 8VC GP I LLC purchased a new position in BiomX Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,086,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. BiomX makes up approximately 0.3% of 8VC GP I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 8VC GP I LLC owned 2.36% of BiomX at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 59,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,991. BiomX has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

