Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $240.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $300.12.

Shares of BIIB opened at $201.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.65. Biogen has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

