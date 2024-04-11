Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Short Interest Update

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bilfinger Price Performance

Shares of Bilfinger stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.37. 361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. Bilfinger has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, and nuclear fusion services.

