Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Short Interest Update

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Bilfinger Price Performance
Shares of Bilfinger stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.37. 361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. Bilfinger has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $10.13.
About Bilfinger
