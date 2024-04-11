Benchmark Begins Coverage on Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.
Know Labs Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN:KNW opened at $0.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.63. Know Labs has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.48.
Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Know Labs Company Profile
Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.
