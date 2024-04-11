Benchmark Begins Coverage on Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Know Labs Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:KNW opened at $0.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.63. Know Labs has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.48.

Get Know Labs alerts:

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Know Labs Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Know Labs in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Know Labs by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Know Labs by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Know Labs by 957.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 139,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Know Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.