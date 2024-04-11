Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $22.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.28.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

