Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $22.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.28.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
