Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,624 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.94% of Beam Therapeutics worth $20,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4,605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 70.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $145,632.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 169,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $145,632.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 169,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy Simon sold 7,157 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $229,954.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,804 shares of company stock worth $4,731,669 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.53 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

