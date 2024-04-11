Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,144 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 66,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,956. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $110.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average of $105.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

