Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $348.22. 623,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,867. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.93 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.