Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Invests $76,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $351,525,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.25. 205,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.79.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

