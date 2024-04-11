Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Down 49.7% in March

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the March 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BASFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,083.33%.
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.
