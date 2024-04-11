Barclays Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $62.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Magna International Stock Performance

NYSE MGA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.46. 77,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,871. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.69. Magna International has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

