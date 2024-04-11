Barclays Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $236.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $239.00 to $236.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.10.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $222.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $344.43.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

