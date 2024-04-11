Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,194,500 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the March 15th total of 8,673,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.9 days.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCDRF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.15. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.28. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

