Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Down 44.8% in March

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,400 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 617,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

BPCGF stock remained flat at $0.34 during trading on Thursday. Banco Comercial Português has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

