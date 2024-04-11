Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,527 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $35,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPGP stock opened at $87.67 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.30.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,209,599 shares in the company, valued at $645,691,686.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,629 shares of company stock worth $1,815,300. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

