Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,690,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,330 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.88% of Exscientia worth $30,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter worth approximately $30,114,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 10.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,395,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 405,426 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 231,209 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Exscientia by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,667,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth $4,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAI stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. Exscientia plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $574.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Bank of America cut Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

