Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 44,303 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,303,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,303 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Jumia Technologies worth $32,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 852.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Jumia Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %
JMIA opened at $4.81 on Thursday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
Further Reading
