Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 119,289 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 634,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,289 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $35,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $108,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 3.0 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.