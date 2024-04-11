Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $39,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Tobam increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2,213.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $116.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average of $106.35.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

