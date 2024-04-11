Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,455 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.35. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

