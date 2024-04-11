Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $7.32 Million Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,974 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iRobot by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iRobot by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of IRBT opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The company has a market cap of $257.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.91.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.22% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The business had revenue of $307.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRBT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on iRobot

iRobot Profile

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.