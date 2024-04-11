Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Freshpet worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $280,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,709,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $280,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,709,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,338,269. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $112.75 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $117.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -158.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRPT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Freshpet from $104.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Freshpet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.93.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

