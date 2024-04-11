Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $34.26 Million Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,589,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 170,057 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $34,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 201.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,441 shares of company stock worth $2,025,041 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

