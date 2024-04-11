Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 200.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam boosted its position in Exelon by 7,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1,247.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,957,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of EXC opened at $36.91 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.