Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $25.20 Million Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,879 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.13% of KE worth $25,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of KE by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of KE by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,384,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,397 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,392,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEKE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price target on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC cut their price target on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

KE Stock Performance

BEKE opened at $14.55 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. KE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

