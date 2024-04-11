Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $18.51 Million Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,838 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.36% of Brookfield Renewable worth $18,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -443.75%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

