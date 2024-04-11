Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $11.25 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 362.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $351.28 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.72 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.94. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,050 shares of company stock valued at $36,126,111. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

