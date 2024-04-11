Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1,369.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,157 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $17,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 131,797 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,855,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $99.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

