Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184,905 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $22,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,690,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,059,000 after buying an additional 450,685 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 24.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,569,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 310,390 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth $2,084,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 11.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $36.31 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,179.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,201 shares of company stock worth $1,926,895. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeco Instruments

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Further Reading

