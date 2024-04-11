Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.14% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of ASND opened at $152.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.97. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. The company had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.02 million. Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

