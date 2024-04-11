B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Guess? (NYSE:GES)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Guess? alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Guess?

Guess? Stock Performance

NYSE GES opened at $28.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.98. Guess? has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 211,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $6,421,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,499,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.